Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

AJK govt orders to supply flour on subsidized rates

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make availability of flour in sufficient quantity with government prescribed rates in every nook and corner of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make availability of flour in sufficient quantity with government prescribed rates in every nook and corner of the state.

He was presiding over a meeting of food department in the state's capital town, said a handout issued here.

The meeting reviewed rates, stock and quality of flour throughout the state.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the availability of flour despite bad weather conditions in AJK.

He directed the district administrations to maintain quality and rates of the flour in the markets.

The prime minister also directed the finance department to provide all necessary resources to the food department for maintaining sufficient stock of the food items in remote and far-flung areas of the state.

Earlier, the secretary food thoroughly briefed the meeting about necessary steps to avoid scarcity of edibles in the state.

Minister Foods Syed Shoukat Ali Shah, Minister Finance Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Naqi, Secretary Finance and others also attended the meeting.

