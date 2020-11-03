UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt. Plans For Uninterrupted Power Supply

Tue 03rd November 2020

MIRPUR |[AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :For uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the State government has principally decided to reorganize the State Electricity department as per needs of the modern age.

Decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting held in the State metropolis late Monday with the AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the government would provide all necessary resources for the restructuring of the electricity department to cater the need of the modern requirements.

He appreciated the steps taken by the electricity department to reduce the line losses side by side increasing the state revenue.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the government has spent a record amount for the installation of transmission lines and on accounts of transformers during the past four years which has no example in the past.

He said the electricity system was upgraded to provide electricity to the masses and billions of rupees were projected by the government from its developmental budget to extend electricity facilities to the people of the state.

He assured that resources would also be provided for the restructuring of the department.

Raja Farooq specially lauded the personal interest shown by the Minister for electricity Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan for enhancing the state revenue and restructuring the department on modern lines.

