AJK Govt Pleased To Constitute Reconciliation Committee: AJK PM Office

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MIRUR ( AJK) : Oct 06 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted 16-Member Cabinet Reconciliation Committee headed by the minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore to get rid of the ongoing crises over high local power teriff and price hike besides non-availability of flour on subsidised rates and other identical issues.

"In the larger public interest, the AJK government has been pleased to constituted the Reconciliation Committee comprising following members", an official order issued by AJK PM office late Thursday said.

Quoting the official order issued late Thursday by the AJK PM office in the state metropolis, top official sources told APP here on Friday that led by the minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, belonging to PPP AJK in this coalition government.

the committee is comprising ministers including Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Mian Abdul Waheed, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Javed Ayub, Abdul Majid Khan, Javeid Iqbal Budhanvi, Sardar Amir Altaf, Zsffar Iqbal Mallick. Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar, Sardar Faheem Akhter Rabbani, Yasir Sultan, Peer Muhammad Mazher Saeed Shah, Ch. Amir Yaseen and Zia ul Qamar.

