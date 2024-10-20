Open Menu

AJK Govt Prepares For 77th Founding Day Celebration

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will celebrate the 77th anniversary of its founding on October 24 with flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state.

According to official sources, flag-hoisting ceremonies will take place at all district and tehsil headquarters across AJK, marking this historic occasion.

The AJK government was established on October 24, 1947, after local forces liberated the territory from Dogra rule.

In Mirpur, a grand flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 AM at the Municipal Corporation's lush green lawn. Similar ceremonies will occur simultaneously in other districts and in Muzaffarabad, the state’s capital.

The celebrations will include the cutting of a special anniversary cake and well-dressed contingents from the AJK Police, Boy Scouts, civil defense volunteers and Rescue 1122 will salute the AJK flag during the events.

People from Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control, as well as communities worldwide are also gearing up to celebrate the 77th Founding Day, reinforcing their commitment to the struggle for self-determination.

The Founding Day is an annual event that commemorates the establishment of the AJK government, formed 77 years ago in a fight against oppressive rule.

