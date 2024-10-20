AJK Govt Prepares For 77th Founding Day Celebration
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will celebrate the 77th anniversary of its founding on October 24 with flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state.
According to official sources, flag-hoisting ceremonies will take place at all district and tehsil headquarters across AJK, marking this historic occasion.
The AJK government was established on October 24, 1947, after local forces liberated the territory from Dogra rule.
In Mirpur, a grand flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 AM at the Municipal Corporation's lush green lawn. Similar ceremonies will occur simultaneously in other districts and in Muzaffarabad, the state’s capital.
The celebrations will include the cutting of a special anniversary cake and well-dressed contingents from the AJK Police, Boy Scouts, civil defense volunteers and Rescue 1122 will salute the AJK flag during the events.
People from Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control, as well as communities worldwide are also gearing up to celebrate the 77th Founding Day, reinforcing their commitment to the struggle for self-determination.
The Founding Day is an annual event that commemorates the establishment of the AJK government, formed 77 years ago in a fight against oppressive rule.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moj Darya Urs starts1 minute ago
-
CCPO orders early resolution of pending cases2 minutes ago
-
Toxic liquor kills three in Nowshera21 minutes ago
-
Youth dies while doing a wheelie31 minutes ago
-
PMA expressed over polio cases31 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati, a legacy of heroism and service31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Meeting between Governor KP, UK's Education delegation held31 minutes ago
-
PHA provides 10 mowers to PHA31 minutes ago
-
Peace lamp sent to India from Gurdwara Baba Nanak31 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment31 minutes ago
-
Three held with 12kg drugs41 minutes ago