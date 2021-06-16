UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt Presents Budget For FY 2021-22 Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:52 PM

AJK govt presents budget for FY 2021-22 today

The total outlay of the budget is Rs 141.4 billion while s 28 billion has been proposed for the annual development package which is 15 per cent higher as compared to the FY 2020-21 and Rs 113.4 billion for non development expenditures.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will present its final budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 today.

The total outlay of the budget will be Rs141.4 billion. AJK Minister for Finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi will present the budget.

According to the reports, Rs28 billion have been proposed for the annual development package, which is 15% higher as compared to the FY-2020-21. Rs113.4bln has been allocated for the non-development expenditures.

For transport and communication sector, Rs 10 billion have been proposed.

It will be the last budget of the incumbent AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan-led PML (N) AJK government, which is competing its stipulated 5-year constitutional term next month whereas the general elections for the 53-seat of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly are due to be held on July 25.

Federal government, Punjab and Sindh government had earlier presented their budget.

