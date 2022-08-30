Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that despite financial crunch the government had provided financial relief worth Rs. 250 million to the flood-ravaged people of Balochistan

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that despite financial crunch the government had provided financial relief worth Rs. 250 million to the flood-ravaged people of Balochistan.

The AJK Prime Minister disclosed this while talking on the occasion of a fund-raising event in the State metropolis on Monday night.

He said that torrential rains had caused havoc all across the country and Azad Kashmir too had suffered losses worth billions of rupees.

"Since the government of Azad Kashmir does not have enough resources, but despite that we mobilized the KORT, biggest NGO of Azad Jammu Kashmir and a package of Rs. 250 million including Rs. 100 million in cash and goods worth Rs. 150 million were dispatched to the affected areas of Balochistan," he added.