AJK govt removes Asim Shoukat from commissioner Inland Revenue post

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 14 (APP):In a sudden and surprise move in response to the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas's recent public assertion alleging Rs 400 million costs of the post of Commissioner of AJK government-controlled Inland Revenue Department.

The AJK government on Tuesday removed the Commissioner (Direct Taxes) of Inland Revenue Department, Asim Shoukat Chaudhry from the office directing him to report to the Services & General Administration Department of Jammu & Kashmir.

Asim has been replaced by Isthtiaq Ahmed, BS 20 officer, presently posted as Accountant Manager, (ATIR), transferred/posted as Commissioner (Direct Taxes) of Inland Revenue Department, according to an official notification issued by the Central board of Revenue, (CBR) of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

"The officer will hold the post of Director General (Investigation and Intelligence) on an additional charge basis", the notification added.

"Asim Shoukat, BS-20 Officer presently posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Direct Taxes) is attached with S&GAD till further orders", the official notification said.

"The Chairman, Central Board of Revenue (CBR), (Competent Authority), of AJK Government took the action in exercise of powers conferred by virtue of provisions contained in Azad Jammu & Kashmir Inland Revenue Service (Composition, Recruitment Promotion, Training and Terms of (Conditions of Service) Rules 2021, according to approval for postings and transfers of the above officers of the Inland Revenue Department on administrative grounds', the official notification said.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas, without categorically mentioning alleged massive corruption, malpractices and irregularities in the AJK CBR-run Inland Revenue Department, had repeatedly alleged, in his several recent addresses to public and official gatherings that the cost of the post of Commissioner Inland Revenue Department (IRD) in AJK reportedly stands at Rs 350 million to Rs 400 million.

He expressed the firm resolve of his government to vanish corruption and malpractices from all the public sector functionaries including the IRD through the revolutionary reforms in letter and spirit.