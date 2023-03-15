UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Removes Asim Shoukat From Commissioner Inland Revenue Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

AJK govt removes Asim Shoukat from commissioner Inland Revenue post

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 14 (APP):In a sudden and surprise move in response to the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas's recent public assertion alleging Rs 400 million costs of the post of Commissioner of AJK government-controlled Inland Revenue Department.

The AJK government on Tuesday removed the Commissioner (Direct Taxes) of Inland Revenue Department, Asim Shoukat Chaudhry from the office directing him to report to the Services & General Administration Department of Jammu & Kashmir.

Asim has been replaced by Isthtiaq Ahmed, BS 20 officer, presently posted as Accountant Manager, (ATIR), transferred/posted as Commissioner (Direct Taxes) of Inland Revenue Department, according to an official notification issued by the Central board of Revenue, (CBR) of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

"The officer will hold the post of Director General (Investigation and Intelligence) on an additional charge basis", the notification added.

"Asim Shoukat, BS-20 Officer presently posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Direct Taxes) is attached with S&GAD till further orders", the official notification said.

"The Chairman, Central Board of Revenue (CBR), (Competent Authority), of AJK Government took the action in exercise of powers conferred by virtue of provisions contained in Azad Jammu & Kashmir Inland Revenue Service (Composition, Recruitment Promotion, Training and Terms of (Conditions of Service) Rules 2021, according to approval for postings and transfers of the above officers of the Inland Revenue Department on administrative grounds', the official notification said.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas, without categorically mentioning alleged massive corruption, malpractices and irregularities in the AJK CBR-run Inland Revenue Department, had repeatedly alleged, in his several recent addresses to public and official gatherings that the cost of the post of Commissioner Inland Revenue Department (IRD) in AJK reportedly stands at Rs 350 million to Rs 400 million.

He expressed the firm resolve of his government to vanish corruption and malpractices from all the public sector functionaries including the IRD through the revolutionary reforms in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

36 minutes ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

36 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

36 minutes ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

36 minutes ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.