AJK govt renews determination to continue freedom struggle

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :73rd founding day of AJK government was celebrated throughout the territory on Saturday with firm determination and renowned pledge to continue struggle until the liberation of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

Functions and seminars were held all over Azad Kashmir on Saturday to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation of Azad Kashmir from Dogra despotic rules.

In this connection a main function was held here on Saturday to mark the 73rd foundation day of Azad Kashmir government. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan paid glowing tributes to the martyrs, Ghazis and Kashmiri freedom fighters that laid down their lives and had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the liberation of this part of the state in 1947.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to utilize all resources and energies for the achievement of the objectives for which the government of the base camp was established. The Prime Minister said that Kashmir is indivisible unity and United Nations resolutions of 1957 are also vindictive of this fact.

He said all the governments who remained in power in Pakistan have maintained the sanctity of the state and expressed the hope that no government in Pakistan would support the division of Kashmir.

He highly appreciated the bold, courageous and principled stand adopted by the Pakistan government on Kashmir issue which is great source of inspirations for the Kashmiri people living on the both sides of the line of control.

He urged the people to play their role and maintain geographical and ideological solidarity among their ranks to lead the current struggle to its logical conclusion. The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to the people of occupied Kashmir in general and Kashmiri women in particular for facing the atrocities of brute Indian forces for the last 73 years with courage and determination and struggling for their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

On this occasion the Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan awarded President Award to prominent Hurriyet leaders Yaseen Malick Aasia Amdarabi and late Yousaf Buch for their unprecedented services rendered for the cause of Kashmir liberation movement.