AJK Govt resolves to provide conducive working environment to the legal fraternity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government was determined to provide conducive working environment to the lawyers across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"The lawyers will be housed in judicial complexes buildings", he said while talking to a group of lawyers here.

He said sufficient funds had been allocated for the construction of buildings for the offices of the judiciary.

The Prime Minister said that induction of five more judges to the High Court , establishment of the Family Courts and approval of Judicial Policy Act were the revolutionary steps of the present government to provide speedy justice to the people.

He said judiciary, executive and legislature were the fundamental pillars of the state.

Raja Farooq expressed reservation over some media reports creating tension among different pillars of the state.

"Such baseless statements reflect mala fide intentions", he observed.