AJK govt shows serious concern over deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir State Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while voicing his serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik urged the international community to play its due role to save Malik's life.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the AJK PM said that Malik's health condition has further deteriorated due to the continued hunger strike. "We fear that the Indian authorities intend to slowly push the Hurriyat leaders to death by detaining and depriving him from medical and other basic facilities", the PM said.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that international media and human rights organizations have maintained complete silence over the ill treatment meted out to Yasin Malik.

He said that given the urgency of the matter there was a dire need that the international community particularly the world human rights organisations should take effective notice of the matter and influence the government of India to release Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners who have been booked under concocted case and left to rot in jails within an outside Kashmir.

Rather than watching the situation like a mute spectator, the PM said, "World community must shun its policy of indifference and apathy towards Kashmiris and play its due role mitigating their sufferings".

Referring to the worsening situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the PM said that Kashmir has been a powder keg that could jeopardise the peace of the entire world if left unresolved.

"Durable peace and stability in the South Asian region was inescapably linked to the settlement of Kashmir dispute", the PM said.

The India's fascist government, he said, has unleashed all hell in Kashmir. "Kashmiris are being subjected to worst human rights violations by the India's extremist government", he said.

He said that the Indian government cannot suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle and their passion for freedom through its brutal suppression. Ends/app/ahr