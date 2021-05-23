AJK govt strives hard to promote tourism in liberated area: Saradar Masood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) : , May 23 (APP):Describing tourism as the economic future of Azad Kashmir, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the state government was working on a comprehensive plan to improve roads and allied infrastructure to promote tourism in the liberated area.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by Raja Shamshad Khan from the Dheerkot area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The delegation comprising Saba Shamshad Advocate, Raja Zeeshan, Raja Azlan, and others apprised the President about the public issues of the area, AJK President office said on Sunday.

By improving the roads of the adjoining areas and developing other requisite infrastructure, the areas of Dhirkot, Neela Butt, Rangla, and Chamiyati can be turned into a tourist destination, which will not only increase the revenue of the people but will also, create new employment opportunities for the local population.

He said that the state government was paying special attention to infrastructure development, improvement of education and health sectors to minimize the economic and social problems of the people and to bring ease to their lives. The president also assured to help resolve problems of Government High school Dhirkot established by Madar Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation Raja Shamshad Khan invited the attention of the state president towards the dilapidated conditions of road infrastructure, educational institutions, and particularly the condition of Government High School Dhirkot.

The members of the delegation thanked President Sardar Masood Khan for listening attentively to the demands put forward by them and for assuring them of a solution. The delegation also invited the President to visit Dhirkot which the president accepted and said that he would visit the area soon.