UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Strives Hard To Promote Tourism In Liberated Area: Saradar Masood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

AJK govt strives hard to promote tourism in liberated area: Saradar Masood

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) : , May 23 (APP):Describing tourism as the economic future of Azad Kashmir, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the state government was working on a comprehensive plan to improve roads and allied infrastructure to promote tourism in the liberated area.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by Raja Shamshad Khan from the Dheerkot area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The delegation comprising Saba Shamshad Advocate, Raja Zeeshan, Raja Azlan, and others apprised the President about the public issues of the area, AJK President office said on Sunday.

By improving the roads of the adjoining areas and developing other requisite infrastructure, the areas of Dhirkot, Neela Butt, Rangla, and Chamiyati can be turned into a tourist destination, which will not only increase the revenue of the people but will also, create new employment opportunities for the local population.

He said that the state government was paying special attention to infrastructure development, improvement of education and health sectors to minimize the economic and social problems of the people and to bring ease to their lives. The president also assured to help resolve problems of Government High school Dhirkot established by Madar Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation Raja Shamshad Khan invited the attention of the state president towards the dilapidated conditions of road infrastructure, educational institutions, and particularly the condition of Government High School Dhirkot.

The members of the delegation thanked President Sardar Masood Khan for listening attentively to the demands put forward by them and for assuring them of a solution. The delegation also invited the President to visit Dhirkot which the president accepted and said that he would visit the area soon.

Related Topics

Education Fatima Jinnah Visit Road Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday From Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

56 minutes ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.