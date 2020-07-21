UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt. Successfully Overcame On Coronavirus: Official Survey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:10 PM

AJK govt. successfully overcame on coronavirus: official survey

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Jul 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully by taking timely steps in the State, a survey conducted by human rights commission of Pakistan in collaboration with international institutions said.

According to the survey 73 percent population of AJK expressed their complete satisfaction over the timely steps taken by the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Hiader Khan to combat corona pandemic.

The World Health organization (WHO) and other international organizations have also widely hailed the effective steps taken by the AJK premier to control the spared of coronavirus pandemic.

These steps include the timely lockdown, imposition of Health emergency and conversion of newly constructed Prime Minister House into isolation hospital for the affected person of the state. These historical steps helped to control the pandemic and extensively appreciated by the world.

