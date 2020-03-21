UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt. Suspends Plying Of Inter-State Public Service Transport For 3 Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:47 PM

AJK Govt. suspends plying of inter-State public service transport for 3 days

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has completely suspended inter-state public service transport for three days with effect from Saturday under health emergency imposed to prevent the threat of coronavirus, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has completely suspended inter-state public service transport for three days with effect from Saturday under health emergency imposed to prevent the threat of coronavirus, it was officially said.

Decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting held with the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair late Friday.

"No public service transport vehicle would be allowed to ply at any route to and from the stipulated destinations in the state for next three days", the meeting decided, according to an official statement released to the media late Friday.

The government warned that violators would be punished under Epidemic Diseases Act.

The ban would also apply to local public transport, it said.

