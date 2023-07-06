AJK govt taking steps on war footing to deal with any situation during monsoon rains

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :AJK Government has directed officials and heads of the nation-building institutions including the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to devise a comprehensive strategy, on war footings, to deal with any situation during the just-started monsoon season, official sources said.

The sources told APP here on Thursday that the State authorities have decided to call for maintaining an early warning system in place during the monsoon.

All the concerned departments have been directed to remain alert and vigilant for playing their effective role during the monsoon season and demolish all illegal encroachments along with the rivers and streams and clear the waterways in all the cities just before the full monsoon season.

"An early and rapid information system must be set in place so that the people living in the low-lying areas should get immediate information about the flood situation", the government directed the related State functionaries including the Divisional and district administrations across the State.

Following many impending additional rains during the season in the region, authorities have decided to enhance and improve the capacity of the SDMA to deal with any eventuality during monsoon in the region.