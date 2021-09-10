UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt To Announce Education Policy To Enroll Over 40,000 Children In Schools

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that a comprehensive education policy will be introduced shortly to enroll more than 40,000 children in schools

He said this while talking to former Chairman of Higher Education Commission Dr.Mukhtar Ahmed who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The prime minister said that all those children having no financial resources will be admitted in the schools and education policy in this regard will be unveiled shortly, AJK PM office said.

He said the attendance of the teachers will be ensured throughout AJK to impart quality education to the students. He said promotion of education will be the top priority of his government and all resources will be channelized to achieve this goal of national importance.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum emphasized the need for imparting technical education to overcome unemployment. Dr.Mukhtar Ahmed expressed the hope that targets set by the prime minister for the promotion of education will be achieved.

