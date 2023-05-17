AJK GOVT. TO ANNOUNCE TOURISM UPLIFT POLICY SOON:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJK government is determined to encourage investment by the private entrepreneur, individually or under private-public partnership joint ventures for the promotion of tourism, hydel power, and the industrial sector in the liberated territory, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) : AJK government is determined to encourage investment by the private entrepreneur, individually or under private-public partnership joint ventures for the promotion of tourism, hydel power, and the industrial sector in the liberated territory, official sources said.

"Comprehensive tourism policy is being devised in AJK - which would be announced after the requisite legislation for the promotion of tourism sector in the region", the sources told APP here Wednesday.

The AJK government has devised a comprehensive tourism policy � which, the sources added, would be announced after formal legislation in this direction.

Unveiling the salient features of the government's plan for the promotion of tourism and information technology in the State the sources said that the government was acting upon an integrated broad-based plan for the speedy socio-economic progress besides the uplift of tourism, industrial and business sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir � where a conducive atmosphere was available coupled with the excellent law and order situation across the liberated territory.

The plan, the sources underlined, primarily involves the promotion of adventure tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir under private public partnership.

The sources said that in order to materialize the idea of making AJK a most attractive hub of tourism in South Asia, an international tourism conference is proposed to be hosted in AJK soon under the auspices of AJK government.

Intending investors including various world fame tourism organizations from different parts of the country will be invited to attend the proposed moot on tourism to apprise them of the huge natural potential available for tourism, hydel power generation and industrial sectors � to attract them for investment in these sectors in AJK, the sources revealed.

Regarding the plan for the uplift of IT sector the sources said that the AJK government was ready to provide all possible facilities to the intending investors for launching their investments in the tourism and IT sectors in AJK, which they added, was also a region of exceptional significance because of the ancient traditional culture of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

"We can bring about revolution in tourism and hydel power sectors in AJK through launching projects under the joint ventures under the proposed private-public partnership programs in the region", the sources pointed out.

Responding to series of questions, the official sources said that AJK was blessed with several of important and attractive sites for the para gliding for the attraction of local and foreign tourists.

The sources disclosed that Water-based adventure tourism was being launched in AJK soon which was also enriched with the ideal natural potential of mountain-based tourism.

The government has already invited maximum investment by the intending investor in tourism sector � which, the sources added, could ameliorate the economic conditions of AJK territory through opening new vistas of employment in the state.

The State govt is also determined to remove all bottlenecks in the way of investment in tourism sector to encourage maximum investment in this sector in Azad Jammu & Kashmir