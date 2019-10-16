UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt To Buy Winterized Tents For Earthquake Victims, Senate Body Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:44 PM

AJK govt to buy winterized tents for earthquake victims, Senate body told

The Senate's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was Wednesday informed that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government would purchase winterized tents for the shelters-less people in earthquake affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was Wednesday informed that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government would purchase winterized tents for the shelters-less people in earthquake affected areas.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Professor Sajid Mir, discussed the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and the damages, rescue and rehabilitation activities being carried out in earthquake-affected areas of AJK.

Commissioner Mirpur AJK apprised the committee that the government of Pakistan and International Non-governmental Organizations (INGOs) and National Non-governmental Organizations (NNGOs) had also been requested to assist the AJK government to purchase winterized tents for the shelter-less people at the earliest.

He said NNGOs were also providing assistance in construction of earthquake-resistant homes, consisting of two-beds, toilet and kitchen, for the affected people in the areas.

However, he said it would take time, while the winter had almost set in.

The commissioner apprised the Senate body that in Mirpur and Bhimber about 2,900 houses were fully damaged while about 20,100 houses partially affected by the earthquake. He said in the two cities, about 329,483 people had affected due to the recent earthquake.

He said about 40 people had died, 160 critically injured while 665 received minor injuries. He said around 37 schools, 11 colleges, four educational institutes and two hostels were also damaged.

He said the AJK government and NDMA had provided Rs 0.5 million each to legal heirs of the deceased. He said like Muzafarabad, building codes would be implemented in Mirpur.

The commissioner said about four bridges at Manda, Afzalpur, Banni and Sangh Kikri on Mangla-Jatlan road were damaged.

He said the NDAM had distributed about 10,531 tents, 11,200 blankets, 2500 Tarpaulins, 260 plastic mats, 5676 ration packs and 60300 liters water among the quake-affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Senate Occupied Kashmir Earthquake Water Road Died Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Million

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

4 minutes ago

ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

16 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

21 minutes ago

Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires he ..

27 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

46 minutes ago

Short film on Emirati craft to premier at Manarat ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.