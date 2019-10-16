AJK govt to buy winterized tents for earthquake victims, Senate body told

The Senate's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was Wednesday informed that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government would purchase winterized tents for the shelters-less people in earthquake affected areas

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Professor Sajid Mir, discussed the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and the damages, rescue and rehabilitation activities being carried out in earthquake-affected areas of AJK.

Commissioner Mirpur AJK apprised the committee that the government of Pakistan and International Non-governmental Organizations (INGOs) and National Non-governmental Organizations (NNGOs) had also been requested to assist the AJK government to purchase winterized tents for the shelter-less people at the earliest.

He said NNGOs were also providing assistance in construction of earthquake-resistant homes, consisting of two-beds, toilet and kitchen, for the affected people in the areas.

However, he said it would take time, while the winter had almost set in.

The commissioner apprised the Senate body that in Mirpur and Bhimber about 2,900 houses were fully damaged while about 20,100 houses partially affected by the earthquake. He said in the two cities, about 329,483 people had affected due to the recent earthquake.

He said about 40 people had died, 160 critically injured while 665 received minor injuries. He said around 37 schools, 11 colleges, four educational institutes and two hostels were also damaged.

He said the AJK government and NDMA had provided Rs 0.5 million each to legal heirs of the deceased. He said like Muzafarabad, building codes would be implemented in Mirpur.

The commissioner said about four bridges at Manda, Afzalpur, Banni and Sangh Kikri on Mangla-Jatlan road were damaged.

He said the NDAM had distributed about 10,531 tents, 11,200 blankets, 2500 Tarpaulins, 260 plastic mats, 5676 ration packs and 60300 liters water among the quake-affected people.