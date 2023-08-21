Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Monday affirmed that the government would continue safeguarding the rights and privileges of the state's population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Monday affirmed that the government would continue safeguarding the rights and privileges of the state's population.

He was speaking in a meeting with ministers Mian Abdul Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed here at the AJK House.

The AJK PM said the main purpose of the issuance of Forest Ordinance was to combat deforestation and the felling of verdant trees, significant contributors to climate change.

Upholding the paramount importance of safeguarding lives in the chilly terrains such as Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, and Haveli, he reaffirmed, "Survival of human lives will not be compromised.

" The government was fully resolute in ensuring the inhabitants of above areas and would shield them from any law that threatened their existence, he added.

About the concerns voiced about the Forest Ordinance, Anwarul Haq directed the Secretary Forest to prioritize the provision of firewood and construction timber to the local populace. He warned that stringent action would be taken against any government officials who would misconstrue the implications of the ordinance.

During the meeting, the ministers briefed the prime minister about the nuances of the Forest Ordinance and elucidated the challenges faced by the people residing in Neelum, Jhelum, and other regions.