AJK Govt To Establish Model Tourism Spot Along With Neelum River

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 02:49 PM

AJK Govt to establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river to enhance the beautiful scenic view of capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river to enhance the beautiful scenic view of capital city.

An official source told APP here on Monday,that AJK Cabinet had decided to formulate an authority of tourism to exploit its rich tourism potential for the social economics development of the area.

He said that AJK government investing million of rupees to uplift this sector, adding that a summery regarding the set up of new tourism authority would be presented in the next meeting of AJK cabinet for its approval.

To a question he said that tourism authority would establish its offices at district, tehsil and local level to promote this sector and generate the maximum revenue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear vision in this regard from day one. He wants Azad Kashmir to turn tourism into a key source of income for its people, particularly those inhabiting the areas with fascinating natural beauty," he said.

