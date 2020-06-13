UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt. To Establish Separate Hospital For COVID-19 Patients

Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:04 AM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to establish another separate hospital for COVID-19 patients in capital Muzaffarabad amid rapid of patients in the region as more than 40 confirmed cases reported on Friday taking the total tally to 574, with 200 reported only in capital.

The decision was taken in high level meeting presided over by Prime Minister AJK, Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday after reviewing the situation and government's strategy to tackle the pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister Information technology (IT) and spokesman on COVID-19 dr. Mustafa Bashir, minister for education Barrister Iftikhar Gilani, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, principal secretary Ehsan Khalid Kiani, Secretary Health, Maj. Gen Tahir Sardar and director general health Dr. Aftab Hussain.

The meeting decided to establish COVID-19 isolation hospital comprising 300 beds in the newly constructed building of Prime Minister House which was vacant for the last five years as Prime Minister has been using his own house and old building of prime minister house.

The meeting also decided to raise the number of beds in ICUs (Intensive Care Units) of the hospitals for COVID-19 patients besides enhancing the testing capacity by installing four new PCR machines in the laboratories and installation of central oxygen supply systems in the hospitals where facility is not available at present.

Director General Health, Dr. Aftab Hussain briefed the meeting about the COVID-19 situation and said so far, 10252 persons were tested in the region and only 574 tested positive among which 242 have recovered.

He said of 321 under treatment patients, six were in critical condition and encouragingly, no patient was on ventilator and all 64 ventilators are in workable condition.

He informed that 11 deaths were reported due to coronavirus so far, out of which six reported from Muzaffarabad, two from Mirpur and one each from Rawalakot, Plundari and Bhimber districts.

He said at present, there were 489 beds allocated in the hospitals out of which 321 were occupied adding that an isolation hospital comprising 300 beds would cater growing need in the capital.

He said 136 doctors and 200 paramedics including nurses were deputed for COVID-19 patient.

Prime Minister Haider while addressing the meeting said AJK was empowered by the Federal government to take the decisions regarding lock-down after assessing the local situation and imposition of lock-down in Muzaffarabad for a week was taken under that empowerment.

He said lockdown could be imposed in other cities and towns of AJK depending upon the situation and asked the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to help government contain the pandemic.

