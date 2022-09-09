AJK govt to fulfill all promises made in elections: Tanveer Ilyas Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that his government was determined to fulfill all the promises it had made with the people during the general elections

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Sep, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that his government was determined to fulfill all the promises it had made with the people during the general elections.

While addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by local elder in Rawalakot Thursday, the PM AJK said that during his government's rule people would witness a record development all across the state.

Meanwhile, while talking to the people of the area at his residence in Bengoon, the PM reiterated that he would fulfill whatever promises he had made during pre-electioneering campaign.

He made it clear that he did not believe in petty politics and would serve the masses for which he was mandated.