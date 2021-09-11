UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt To Fulfill Promises Made With People: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was taking practical steps to fulfill the commitments made to the people for the socio economic uplift of Azad Kashmir indiscriminately

Addressing various public meetings during his first visit to Poonch division in Rawalakot on Saturday, he said a comprehensive developmental oriented programme will be launched shortly and the people will witness a real change.

He said reforms in various sectors will be introduced for the improvement of the living standards of the downtrodden segments of society in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He said government machinery and cabinet Ministers will be available to serve the people and a new era of prosperity and development will be started for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said that liberation of occupied Kashmir will remain the top priority and the government will take all possible steps for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

He assured that the problems and difficulties of the people living close to the line of control will be addressed.

He expressed his government's resolve to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to turn Azad Kashmir into a welfare oriented state and will remove the past ignorance. He said dispensation of cheap and quick justice will be ensured and accountability without any discrimination will be started and corrupt elements will be taken to task.

The Prime Minister earlier visited the Mazars of founding President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Khaild Ibrahim Khan.

He offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths at the Mazars. A smartly turned out contingent of AJK police presented salute to the Prime Minister.

