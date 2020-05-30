AJK govt to impose smart lockdown after June 1: Dr Mustafa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : May 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government official spokesperson Dr Mustafa Bashir Friday said smart lockdown would be imposed in the state after June 1.

He was briefing the media after attending a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the State's metropolis.

The meeting reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19 in the state, government's efforts to curtail the outbreak and future strategy in that regard.

Dr Mustafa Bashir said special zones would be marked in the coronavirus affected areas to continue the government's complete lockdown strategy there.

He said the government would decide the opening of the public transport with SOPs after a meeting with the representatives of transporters, which was scheduled in the next couple of days.

"The government in consultation with the transport unions would decide the SOPs for the public transport.

The state government would take its final decision regarding the opening the public transport after transporters assurance on the implementation on the SOPs," he added.

He further said the government had also decided to continue the development process throughout the state. "Those working on development projects would also have to ensure the implementation on the SOPs," he added.

He said the state government had grave concerns over the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 spread and Indian atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The state government's spokesman appealed international community to pay heed towards the sufferings of innocent Kashmiris and exert pressure on India to stop its barbarism in the held valley.

Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, divisional commissioners and other officials concerned attended the meeting.