AJK Govt To Observe Feb 5 As Kashmir Solidarity Day With Unmatched Enthusiasm
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Monday announced to observe the nationwide February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day with fervour and passion, in a show of unwavering support for their brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir.
According to official sources, in a statement released, Azad Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson and Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan announced that February 5 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day across the nation with unparalleled zeal and fervour. This annual event is a testament to the unwavering support and solidarity of the AJK government towards their brethren in occupied Kashmir.
The day will see a series of events and rallies held in all ten districts and tehsils of AJK, along with a joint session of the Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.
The aim is to reaffirm the commitment to supporting the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and liberation from Indian occupation.
Amidst growing tensions in the region, the AJK government has taken a firm stand against the Indian government's malicious attempts to change the demographic of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
The spokesperson emphasized that Kashmir is not just a land dispute, but a matter of millions of Kashmiris' right to determine their own future.
He also stressed the need to highlight the Kashmir issue with its historical context, who assured that the AJK government will continue to play a pivotal role in the fight for the freedom of IIOJ&K until it reaches its rightful resolution.
APP/ahr/378
