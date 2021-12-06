AJK Govt to provide basic facilities to people living near LoC: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday said that the protection of the rights of people living close to the Line of Control (LoC) will be ensured in letter and spirit

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday said that the protection of the rights of people living close to the Line of Control (LoC) will be ensured in letter and spirit.

The State government will provide all the basic facilities including health, education and infrastructure to the people living near the LoC without any discrimination, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of a separate Basic Health Unit for Dara Sher Khan and Buttal towns of Poonch district.

Former Minister Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, former Assembly candidate Sardar Arzash, Commissioner Poonch Division, DIG Poonch Region besides a large number of local leaders and people of the area attended the function.

The prime minister said that brave and courageous people living near the LoC had been facing Indian firing daily with determination.

He said the work on the LoC package was in full swing and added that we will not forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and officers of Pak Army who have sacrificed their lives in defense of Kashmiri civilians at the LoC.

Prime Minister Niazi assured the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that they were not alone in their struggle but the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were with them in their struggle for achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had boldly exposed Modi's fascist face to the world and proved himself a true ambassador of Kashmiri people and projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level effectively.

Qayyum Niazi said "the first priority of our government is the uplift of the poor and middle class and to serve the people without any discrimination and added that a new era of construction and development in AJK will be started with a package of 500 billion rupees".

Niazi said that the main responsibility of our government was the liberation of IIOJK from Indian clutches and we will not leave them alone in this hour of trial.

He said that he wanted to work for construction and development for future generations and our forefathers had always promoted the politics of brotherhood and tolerance.