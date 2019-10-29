UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt To Provide Conducive Working Environment To The Legal Fraternity Across The State: AJK Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

AJK govt to provide conducive working environment to the legal fraternity across the state: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that his government was determined to provide conducive working environment to the lawyers across Azad Jammu Kashmir. "The lawyers will be housed in judicial complexes buildings", he said while talking to a group of lawyers here on Tuesday.

He said sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of buildings for the offices of the judiciary.

The Prime Minister said that induction of five more judges to the High Court of, establishment of the Family Courts and approval of Judicial Policy Act were the revolutionary steps of the present government to provide speedy justice to people.

Talking to a group of lawyers here on Tuesday, he said sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of buildings for the offices of the judiciary. He said judiciary, executive and legislature are the fundamental pillars of the state.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed reservation over some media reports creating tension among different pillars of the state. "Such baseless statements reflect malafide intentions", he observed.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lawyers Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

11 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

1 hour ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

1 hour ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.