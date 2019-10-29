AJK govt to provide conducive working environment to the legal fraternity across the state: AJK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that his government was determined to provide conducive working environment to the lawyers across Azad Jammu Kashmir. "The lawyers will be housed in judicial complexes buildings", he said while talking to a group of lawyers here on Tuesday.

He said sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of buildings for the offices of the judiciary.

The Prime Minister said that induction of five more judges to the High Court of, establishment of the Family Courts and approval of Judicial Policy Act were the revolutionary steps of the present government to provide speedy justice to people.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed reservation over some media reports creating tension among different pillars of the state. "Such baseless statements reflect malafide intentions", he observed.

APP / AHR.