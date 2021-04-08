UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt. To Resolve Pensioners Problems On Priority Grounds: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

AJK Govt. to resolve pensioners problems on priority grounds: PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has assured that the government would take all possible measures to redress the grievances of the pensioners of the State Government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has assured that the government would take all possible measures to redress the grievances of the pensioners of the State Government.

Talking to a representative delegation of pensioners association Azad Jammu Kashmir which called on him in the State metropolis on Thursday, he said the pensioners were the respectable segment of our society and resolutions of their problems is the prime responsibility of the government and added that the government would channelize all resources to facilitate the pensions who had served the state .

The Prime Minister said facilitation centre would be established in Secretariat and medical facilities would also be extended to the pensioners on the patron of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that government has resolved the problems of the people belonging all segments of society and referred the setting up of a special funds for the widows and orphans to extend financial assistance to mitigate their sufferings.

The delegation paid rich tributes to the Prime Minister for resolving the problems of the old pensioners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

26 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhev ca ..

48 seconds ago

S.Africa's gangster baboon comes to an untimely en ..

49 seconds ago

France hits target of 10 million jabs

51 seconds ago

Tech shares rally despite disappointing US labor d ..

53 seconds ago

CP&WB to start anti-begging campaign on Friday

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.