AJK govt, UNICEF sign work plan documents

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and UNICEF has signed on work plan document on Thursday.

The additional Chief Secretary for Development and the Deputy Country Representative Dr. Anosa Koboray Fayaz Ali Abbassi signed the work plan document.

The Secretary Planning and Development Muhammad Idrees Abbassi, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Shahid Muhideen Qadri, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Zahid Abbassi, Secretary Health Major General Zaheer Akhter, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Sardar Javed Ayub and the officials of Planning and Development and UNICEF Representatives were also present on the occasion.

The Additional chief Secretary for Development Fayaz Ali Abbassi while speaking on document signing ceremony said that UNICEF has great experience working on different projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that UNICEF would continue its cooperation.

He also appreciated the UNICEF team for its cooperation with different departments of the government after drafting a work plan and assured on behalf of AJK government of complete cooperation.

The Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF Dr. Anosa Koboray on the occasion said that the UNICEF Mission was to provide social protection to every child of Azad Kashmir and saying that we have been working for women Development in different parts of Azad Kashmir and we would continue this mission with the same zeal.

He said that we have designed the working plan along with Secretaries of AJK government at different Sectors and we were starting to work very soon.