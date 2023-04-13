UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt, UNICEF Sign Work Plan Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

AJK govt, UNICEF sign work plan documents

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and UNICEF has signed on work plan document on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and UNICEF has signed on work plan document on Thursday.

The additional Chief Secretary for Development and the Deputy Country Representative Dr. Anosa Koboray Fayaz Ali Abbassi signed the work plan document.

The Secretary Planning and Development Muhammad Idrees Abbassi, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Shahid Muhideen Qadri, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Zahid Abbassi, Secretary Health Major General Zaheer Akhter, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Sardar Javed Ayub and the officials of Planning and Development and UNICEF Representatives were also present on the occasion.

The Additional chief Secretary for Development Fayaz Ali Abbassi while speaking on document signing ceremony said that UNICEF has great experience working on different projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that UNICEF would continue its cooperation.

He also appreciated the UNICEF team for its cooperation with different departments of the government after drafting a work plan and assured on behalf of AJK government of complete cooperation.

The Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF Dr. Anosa Koboray on the occasion said that the UNICEF Mission was to provide social protection to every child of Azad Kashmir and saying that we have been working for women Development in different parts of Azad Kashmir and we would continue this mission with the same zeal.

He said that we have designed the working plan along with Secretaries of AJK government at different Sectors and we were starting to work very soon.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Government Housing

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari, Bilawal discuss political situation

PM, Zardari, Bilawal discuss political situation

7 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Tajik FM commit to deep ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate Committee on Finance unanimously rejects Ch ..

Senate Committee on Finance unanimously rejects Charged Sums Bill for Punjab & K ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP suspends schedule of KP by-elections

ECP suspends schedule of KP by-elections

7 minutes ago
 Govt determined to stood firmly with Parliament: F ..

Govt determined to stood firmly with Parliament: Federal Minister for Power Engr ..

7 minutes ago
 Denmark Withdraws From European Energy Charter Tre ..

Denmark Withdraws From European Energy Charter Treaty - Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.