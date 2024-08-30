Open Menu

AJK Govt Urged To Implement 2% Quota For Blind People

Published August 30, 2024

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Association of the Blind President and Principal AKAB School for Blind Children Mirpur-AJK Prof Muhammad Ilyas Ayub has said that the AJK government should ensure implementation of two percent quota for the blind people so that the blind can get employment opportunities. 

Talking to journalists during a visit to the Kashmir Press Club accompanying his school students here on Thursday, he demanded of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, that the quota of special persons in institutions for special children under the auspices of the government should be set at 80% for disabled persons and 20% for non-disabled persons in institutions for disabled persons, the blind. 

He continued that it was possible to redress the injustices caused by certain individuals.

" Allah and His Messenger are pleased with the help of such people in society. He continued demanding that a separate examination be conducted for disabled persons and a separate advertisement be issued according to a two percent disabled quota. 

Illayas congratulated all the newly elected office bearers of the club and said that journalism was a sacred profession. "Journalists are the guardians of the sanctity of the pen

The Kashmir Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Deputy Secretary General Khalid Anjum, Finance Secretary Adnan Jabbar Mughal, Chaudhry Zahoor Rasheed, and other high officials were also present on this occasion.

