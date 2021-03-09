UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Vows To Solve Teachers' Problems: Sardar Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:38 PM

AJK govt vows to solve teachers' problems: Sardar Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that the state government was determined to solve the problems of the teachers deputed to impart Quranic education and the government decided to enhance their remuneration

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that the state government was determined to solve the problems of the teachers deputed to impart Quranic education and the government decided to enhance their remuneration.

He said this after a meeting of Tajveedul Quran Trust in the Federal metropolis.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Auqaf and Zakat Raja Abdul Qayyum, Secretary Auqaf Sardar Javed Ayub and members of the trust, AJK President office said.

Sardar Masood Khan who is also chairman of the trust said that increase in the remuneration of the Trust's teachers was an old demand, and it was our own desire also to enhance their remuneration so that they could devotedly focus on imparting Quranic education to the children.

He said that the whole nation appreciated male and female Qaris for performing the great task of protecting the Quran in the hearts and minds of the children, and now their remuneration has been enhanced from Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 per month.

The meeting also decided to appoint inspectors Qari for the inspection and reporting of the religious institutions being run by the trust.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Male Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company lifts over 13,000 ..

1 minute ago

John Kerry calls for US, EU to renew climate effor ..

1 minute ago

Klopp rules out replacing Loew as Germany boss

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Security Chief Says English Language Key ..

1 minute ago

Nasdaq bounces back, leads US stocks higher

7 minutes ago

Rare Meteorite Recovered From British Countryside ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.