AJK govt vows to solve teachers' problems: Sardar Masood Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that the state government was determined to solve the problems of the teachers deputed to impart Quranic education and the government decided to enhance their remuneration.

He said this after a meeting of Tajveedul Quran Trust in the Federal metropolis.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Auqaf and Zakat Raja Abdul Qayyum, Secretary Auqaf Sardar Javed Ayub and members of the trust, AJK President office said.

Sardar Masood Khan who is also chairman of the trust said that increase in the remuneration of the Trust's teachers was an old demand, and it was our own desire also to enhance their remuneration so that they could devotedly focus on imparting Quranic education to the children.

He said that the whole nation appreciated male and female Qaris for performing the great task of protecting the Quran in the hearts and minds of the children, and now their remuneration has been enhanced from Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 per month.

The meeting also decided to appoint inspectors Qari for the inspection and reporting of the religious institutions being run by the trust.