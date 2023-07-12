Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 11:39 PM

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Country Director of Turkish Maarif Foundation Harun Kucukaladagli called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Maarif Foundation is keen to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Azad Kashmir to extend its educational activities in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister while referring to the cordial relationship between Turkiye and Pakistan, said that both countries have been enjoying close ties with each other for several decades.

The prime minister specially mentioned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarkable role in promoting Kashmiris' right to self-determination at every international forum and expressed his profound gratitude to the Turkish President for his consistent support of Pakistan's principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

Appreciating Maarif Foundation's contribution to imparting quality education to children all across the globe, the PM said that signing MoU with the Foundation would be instrumental in providing quality education to children in Azad Kashmir.

He said that the Turkish government has already provided scholarships to a number of university students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which has increased their academic abilities.

He also hailed the Turkish government for its all-out support to the people of Azad Kashmir during the 2005 earthquake that shook the entire region.

On this occasion, Harun Kucukaladagli told the AJK PM that Maarif Foundation has rendered significant services in the field of education worldwide.

He said that the foundation was also working to provide quality education in Pakistan and 28 campuses of the foundation were working in ten cities of Pakistan.

Harun Kucukaladagli said that the foundation was working in 51 countries and has more than 446 schools around the world in which more than fifty thousand students were studying.

