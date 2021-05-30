UrduPoint.com
AJK HC Bar Association's SG Lauds Induction Of Judges In AJK Superior Judiciary:\

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Secretary General of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Syed Zulqarnain Raza Naqvi Advocate on Sunday said that the appointments of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and the two vacant positions of judges in the apex Court of the State - Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem and Justice Raza Ali Khan, by Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council / Prime Minister of Pakistan, have been warmly appreciated by the legal community of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In a statement issued in the AJK metropolis, Secretary General of the AJK High Court Bar Association commended the Chief Justice of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan for solely running the judicial system of Azad Jammu Kashmir with single-mindedness, ingenuity, strategy and justice for a long period of six months through the best of his high professional skills, intellect and pen.

He continued observing that Justice Saeed Akram Khan did not allow the people to feel any swing in the judicial system of the Supreme Court.

He expressed the hope that after the appointment of new judges in the apex court, a fully fledged judiciary would now be able to delivery inexpensive and speedy justice to the aspirant in AJK State.

Advocate Syed Zulqarnain Raza Naqvi said that he fully expected that similarly the vacant posts of judges in Azad Kashmir High Court will also be filled in the near future keeping in view the golden principles of merit, competence, honesty and competence.

He further said that the legal community should be fully satisfied in this regard as it is the constitutional and legal prerogative of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to send the Names of qualified lawyers and session judges for the appointment of judges.

Therefore, he is confident that the distinguished Chief Justices of both the High Courts will bestow the gift of the Supreme Court on the people. Secretary General Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association said on the occasion, Advocate Naqvi said.

Secretary General of AJK HC Bar Association also paid a heartfelt tribute to newly inducted Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja. Naqvi underlined that Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, also formerly acting CJ and senior most judge of AJK High Court, visited the court to hear the cases during the long illness of Justice Shiraz Hussain Kayani.

"He is the only one who has managed the administrative affairs in a smooth and efficient manner", the AJK HC Bar Association Secretary General observed while paying tributes to newly-inducted AJK HC Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja.

Advocate Syed Zulqarnain Raza Naqvi expressed his determination that in future a new chapter of bar and bench cooperation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be made, the Statement added.

