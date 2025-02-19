AJK HC Directs To Transfer Local Government Development Fund To Councils
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A Division Bench of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on ruled that Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have no legal role in the allocation or identification of development projects under the Local Government & Rural Development Department (LG&RDD).
Instead, according to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution 1974, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Local Government Act 1990, and other relevant laws, this authority exclusively belongs to local councils.
Therefore, all development funds must be transferred to local governments to ensure full compliance with constitutional and legal provisions. The court handed down its verdict on different writ petition filed by local councils representatives on the issue.
Furthermore, the court directed the relevant authorities to release development scheme funds only to local governments and refrain from allocating any such funds to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), as it falls beyond their jurisdiction.
