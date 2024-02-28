AJK HC Suspends Press Club Controversial Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has suspended controversial elections of central press club till further orders
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has suspended controversial elections of central press club till further orders.
District Judge while dismissing the plea to suspend elections conducted in violation of the court order granting status quo, prior to elections in a case of Farooq Khan Mughal versus Raja Ifftikhar Ahmad and others.
The district judge had granted stay order against the elections on January 6, 2024 which were conducted on January 7 in violation of the court order and subsequently, suspended the elections on January 8 till January 10, subject to the objections.
During the leave of district judge, the additional district judge by exercising the powers, heard the pleas of contempt proceeding and suspended the elections till further orders.
Judge Justice Khalid Rasheed after hearing the brief arguments suspended the elections of the press club conducted on 7/1/2024 till further orders and fixed the next hearing on 3/4/2024, besides issuing notices to the respondents.
Recent Stories
Court grants bail to PTI candidates
LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in 24 hours
Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, material confiscated
IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in ICT
Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs
LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours
PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard
Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area
LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases
57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region
Police solves mystery of man’s body found
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants bail to PTI candidates17 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in 24 hours19 seconds ago
-
Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, material confiscated22 seconds ago
-
IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in ICT23 seconds ago
-
Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs31 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes creativity, collaboration, conflict management for societal progress31 minutes ago
-
PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing31 minutes ago
-
Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area41 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases41 minutes ago
-
57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region42 minutes ago
-
Police solves mystery of man’s body found45 minutes ago