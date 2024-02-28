Open Menu

AJK HC Suspends Press Club Controversial Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM

AJK HC suspends press club controversial elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has suspended controversial elections of central press club till further orders

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has suspended controversial elections of central press club till further orders.

District Judge while dismissing the plea to suspend elections conducted in violation of the court order granting status quo, prior to elections in a case of Farooq Khan Mughal versus Raja Ifftikhar Ahmad and others.

The district judge had granted stay order against the elections on January 6, 2024 which were conducted on January 7 in violation of the court order and subsequently, suspended the elections on January 8 till January 10, subject to the objections.

During the leave of district judge, the additional district judge by exercising the powers, heard the pleas of contempt proceeding and suspended the elections till further orders.

Judge Justice Khalid Rasheed after hearing the brief arguments suspended the elections of the press club conducted on 7/1/2024 till further orders and fixed the next hearing on 3/4/2024, besides issuing notices to the respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Court

Recent Stories

Court grants bail to PTI candidates

Court grants bail to PTI candidates

17 seconds ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in 24 hours

19 seconds ago
 Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, materi ..

Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, material confiscated

22 seconds ago
 IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in I ..

IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in ICT

23 seconds ago
 Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

31 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

31 minutes ago
PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for ma ..

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

31 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

31 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

41 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

41 minutes ago
 57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

42 minutes ago
 Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan