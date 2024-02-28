AJK HC suspends press club controversial elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has suspended controversial elections of central press club till further orders.

District Judge while dismissing the plea to suspend elections conducted in violation of the court order granting status quo, prior to elections in a case of Farooq Khan Mughal versus Raja Ifftikhar Ahmad and others.

The district judge had granted stay order against the elections on January 6, 2024 which were conducted on January 7 in violation of the court order and subsequently, suspended the elections on January 8 till January 10, subject to the objections.

During the leave of district judge, the additional district judge by exercising the powers, heard the pleas of contempt proceeding and suspended the elections till further orders.

Judge Justice Khalid Rasheed after hearing the brief arguments suspended the elections of the press club conducted on 7/1/2024 till further orders and fixed the next hearing on 3/4/2024, besides issuing notices to the respondents.