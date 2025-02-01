AJK Health department committed to delivering quality healthcare to doorsteps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir's (AJK) Health Secretary, Brig Muhammad Fareed Khan, has reaffirmed the state's commitment to providing quality medical facilities to its citizens, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Khan emphasized the importance of delivering healthcare services close to people's doorsteps, in line with modern needs.

During his visit to the Mirpur DHQ Hospital on Saturday, Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art waiting area at the Trauma and Emergency Block.

He praised the hospital's outstanding performance in delivering quality medical care and proposed recognizing it as a "Center of Excellence."

Khan also appreciated the hospital's self-produced Oxygen Generating System, a first in any public sector hospital in AJK.

He acknowledged the commitment of the hospital's management, led by Medical Superintendent Dr Sardar Amir Aziz, to integrating the Health Management Information System (HMIS) and other innovations.

