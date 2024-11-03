Open Menu

AJK Health Minister Stresses Community Involvement In Enhancing Maternal, Child Health Through Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Minister for Health AJK Nisar Ansar Abdali Sunday stressed the importance of community involvement in enhancing maternal and child health through mobilization, declaring a week-long dedication to mother and child health where the initiative highlights collective efforts to achieve better health outcomes in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In an Interview with ptv news, he said a week-long awareness campaign is a fantastic initiative that aims to educate the public about the importance of immunization, nutrition and healthcare access, adding that the said campaign is crucial in promoting a healthy society, especially for mothers and children.

By prioritizing the health and well-being of women and children, Pakistan can move closer to achieving a healthy society, he mentioned and stressed the crucial role of immunization and balanced diets in maintaining the health of children and

pregnant women.

He stated, "A healthy diet and timely vaccinations are essential for preventing malnutrition and non-communicable diseases. This is particularly important for children, as optimal nutrition fosters healthy growth and improves cognitive development, while also reducing the risk of becoming overweight or obese and developing diseases later in life, he added.

To promote awareness about this critical issue, the minister announced the observance of 'Mother and Child Health Week'.

This initiative aims to educate the public about the importance of a balanced diet, which includes consuming at least 400g of fruit and vegetables per day, limiting intake of free sugars and reducing saturated fats, he highlighted.

The minister stressed that by adopting healthy dietary practices and staying up-to-date on vaccinations, families can significantly reduce the risk of health complications.

