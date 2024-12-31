AJK High Court CJ inaugurates automation system for lower courts

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, inaugurated the "Automated Document Registration System" here on Tuesday, with the cooperation of Information Technology.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of the Information Technology Board, Nadeem Taj, briefed the Chief Justice about the "Automated Document Registration System" project. During his address, Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja said that Italy was a historic day for the lower judiciary of Azad Kashmir.

The judiciary of Azad Kashmir is honored to have achieved the computerization of document registration within a short period and with a limited budget. He congratulated the officers of the Information Technology board and other stakeholders for the timely completion of the project. He further mentioned that the judiciary of Azad Kashmir would be fully computerized.

This project will bring transparency to the registration process and eliminate the possibility of errors. It will also help resolve pending cases in a timely manner. He added that next week, the computerization of registration would be implemented in Mirpur, similar to Muzaffarabad, and within six months, computerized registration offices would be established at the district level.

He remarked that there is no shortage of talent among our people and praised the entire team for completing the project within a short period and with a limited budget. On this occasion, the Chief Justice pressed the button to inaugurate the Automated Document Registration System, after which the residents of Muzaffarabad registered their documents at the Additional District and Sessions Judge's office.

They uploaded the challan forms on the web portal, and the registration of the seller, purchaser, and witnesses was completed along with their biometric verification. The first registration process under the project was successfully completed. The Additional Registrar, Riaz Shafi, whose personal efforts led to the completion of the project, was serving as the stage secretary.

Registrar of the High Court Chaudhry Fayaz, judges of the lower judiciary, Secretary of Information Technology Rafaqat Hussain, Director General of Information Technology Qazi Inayat, Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council Syed Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi, President of the Central Bar Association Nasir Masood Mughal, officers of the IT Board, lawyers, and a large number of petitioners were present.