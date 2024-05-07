Open Menu

AJK High Court Orders Govt To Legislate On Electricity Taxes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes

Jammu Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed the AJK government to introduce legislation regarding taxes on electricity bills within 15 days, warning of stern action if the order is not complied with

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed the AJK government to introduce legislation regarding taxes on electricity bills within 15 days, warning of stern action if the order is not complied with.

According to the APP correspondent, the two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, issued the order in response to a writ petition challenging the imposition of various taxes on electricity bills by the AJK government.

 

The petitioners, represented by Imtiaz Raja Advocate and others, argued that the taxes were unfair and burdensome on consumers.

The court also directed the government to respond to a separate petition filed by Imtiaz Raja Advocate regarding the delayed construction of the Rathuaa-Haryam Bridge over Mangla Lake and the payment of compensatory funds to Mangla Dam affectedees. 

The government has been given 15 days to respond to both petitions, failing which the court will take the necessary action.

APP/ahr/378

