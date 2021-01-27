AJK High Court suspends service tribunal amendment act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High court Wednesday suspended service tribunal amendment act, enacted recently by the legislative Assembly on a writ petition filed by President central Bar Association Masood Mughal advocate till the final disposal of the case.

A division bench comprising acting chief Justice Azhar Saleem Babar and Justice Sheeraz Akhtar Kiani while accepting the petition for regular hearing issued interim relief order on the plea of the petitioners.

The petitioners have challenged the amended act of service tribunal before the High Court praying the court to declare it as unlawful, unconstitutional and against the basic principles of law.

The government had recently amended the service tribunal act declaring its decisions final and withdrawing the right of appeal against the decision under the law which the petitioners viewed that against the basic principles of law and must be declared as null and void.

The learned bench while accepting the petition for regular hearing issued notices to respondents for February 16.