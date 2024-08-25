AJK hill station becomes captivating destination for nature lovers, tourists : Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Nestled in the majestic mountains of AJK, a picturesque hill station has emerged as a captivating destination for tourists, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life where its breathtaking landscapes, lush green forests and tranquil atmosphere has become a favorite among travelers seeking a rejuvenating experience.

"The Azad Jammu & Kashmir hill station is also home to several historical landmarks and cultural attractions, showcasing the region's rich heritage," a report aired by a private news channel.

"With its pleasant climate and warm hospitality, the AJK hill station is an ideal destination for families, couples and solo travelers alike," said a tourist.

The hill station's stunning vistas and picturesque landscapes made it a photographer's paradise. Every turn revealed a new and breathtaking view, from the misty valleys below to the towering peaks above, said a women tourist.

"The locals were so friendly and welcoming. They made me feel like part of the community, and I left with a heavy heart and a promise to return", a foreigner tourist from Canada.

"The hill station offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure activities. We are committed to preserving its charm and ensuring that tourists have a memorable experience," PTDC tourism officer commented.

"We are thrilled to see the hill station gaining popularity among tourists", said a local.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the tourist experience, whether it is through infrastructure development, training for local guides or promoting new attractions. Our goal is to make the hill station a world-class destination." PTDC Development Officer added.