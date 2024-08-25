AJK Hill Station Becomes Captivating Destination For Nature Lovers, Tourists : Report
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Nestled in the majestic mountains of AJK, a picturesque hill station has emerged as a captivating destination for tourists, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life where its breathtaking landscapes, lush green forests and tranquil atmosphere has become a favorite among travelers seeking a rejuvenating experience.
"The Azad Jammu & Kashmir hill station is also home to several historical landmarks and cultural attractions, showcasing the region's rich heritage," a report aired by a private news channel.
"With its pleasant climate and warm hospitality, the AJK hill station is an ideal destination for families, couples and solo travelers alike," said a tourist.
The hill station's stunning vistas and picturesque landscapes made it a photographer's paradise. Every turn revealed a new and breathtaking view, from the misty valleys below to the towering peaks above, said a women tourist.
"The locals were so friendly and welcoming. They made me feel like part of the community, and I left with a heavy heart and a promise to return", a foreigner tourist from Canada.
"The hill station offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure activities. We are committed to preserving its charm and ensuring that tourists have a memorable experience," PTDC tourism officer commented.
"We are thrilled to see the hill station gaining popularity among tourists", said a local.
"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the tourist experience, whether it is through infrastructure development, training for local guides or promoting new attractions. Our goal is to make the hill station a world-class destination." PTDC Development Officer added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six gamblers held during raid1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident1 hour ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA1 hour ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine1 hour ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system2 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather2 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure2 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident2 hours ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem2 hours ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points2 hours ago