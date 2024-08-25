Open Menu

AJK Hill Station Becomes Captivating Destination For Nature Lovers, Tourists : Report

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM

AJK hill station becomes captivating destination for nature lovers, tourists : Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Nestled in the majestic mountains of AJK, a picturesque hill station has emerged as a captivating destination for tourists, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life where its breathtaking landscapes, lush green forests and tranquil atmosphere has become a favorite among travelers seeking a rejuvenating experience.

"The Azad Jammu & Kashmir hill station is also home to several historical landmarks and cultural attractions, showcasing the region's rich heritage," a report aired by a private news channel.

"With its pleasant climate and warm hospitality, the AJK hill station is an ideal destination for families, couples and solo travelers alike," said a tourist.

The hill station's stunning vistas and picturesque landscapes made it a photographer's paradise. Every turn revealed a new and breathtaking view, from the misty valleys below to the towering peaks above, said a women tourist.

"The locals were so friendly and welcoming. They made me feel like part of the community, and I left with a heavy heart and a promise to return", a foreigner tourist from Canada.

"The hill station offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure activities. We are committed to preserving its charm and ensuring that tourists have a memorable experience," PTDC tourism officer commented.

"We are thrilled to see the hill station gaining popularity among tourists", said a local.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the tourist experience, whether it is through infrastructure development, training for local guides or promoting new attractions. Our goal is to make the hill station a world-class destination." PTDC Development Officer added.

Related Topics

Canada Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women PTDC From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan