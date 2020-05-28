AJK holds 22nd Youm-e-Takbeer - anniversary of nuclear tests

Youm-e-Takbeer was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of nuclear tests conducted this day in 1998 by Pakistan, as immediate response to India who had detonated the nuclear devise few days earlier to it

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of nuclear tests conducted this day in 1998 by Pakistan, as immediate response to India who had detonated the nuclear devise few days earlier to it.

Speakers in special but impressive ceremonies hosted to mark youm-e-takbeer (within the framework of the SOPs to avert threat of the spread of Coronavirus) held in various parts of AJK including Mirpur and the capital city of Muzaffarabad, to celebrate the historic day.

The country to show its arsenal capability in response to the identical nuclear tests which the arch rival India had earlier conducted few days ago with nefarious and ulterior motives to imbalance the level of nuclear power in the region.

On 28th of May Pakistan had emerged, with the blessings of Allah, The Almighty, the 7th in the world and 1st Islamic Atomic power by conducting the nuclear tests.

"The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to mark the conduction of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal, "prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said.

Strong and prosperous Pakistan in all manners including at defense and economic sectors is the guarantee to the freedom of Kashmir.

"People of Jammu & Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan strong, stable and prosperous besides to safeguard the security and defense of the country", said Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of AJK, while addressing a simple and impressive major ceremony hosted at the Prime Minister House in the State's metropolis on Thursday.

PM House spokesperson Raja Muhammad Waseem Khan told APP that, "Raja Farooq Haider Khan cut the 'Youm e Takbeer' Cake to mark the historic day of the emerging of the motherland - Pakistan as the 7th nuclear power on the planet".

The ceremony, he underlined, was held entirely within the parameters of the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) advised by the Medicos to stay away of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The prime minister Farooq Haider Khan while reminding about the exceptional significance and historic background of the grand event recalled that on May 11, 1998, India with its nuclear tests, had tried to disturb the balance of power in the South Asian region.

He said that after conducting nuclear tests, defense of Pakistan became impregnable and the enemies could not dare to look towards it with bad intentions.

Haider observed that now the enemy, through her changed strategy, was trying to weak the country internally through different cowardly acts. He said that all such nefarious designs of the enemy would be thwarted with full vigor by the nation with complete unity and harmony.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to all the authors, creators and promoters of the nuclear program with peaceful approach including Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Dr. Sammar Muhbarak Mand, late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and late Gen. Zia ul Haq for their untiring and sincere role to turn Pakistan a nuclear power in the region.