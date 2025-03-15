Open Menu

AJK Honors Legacy Of Ex-President K.H. Khursheed On 37th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

AJK honors legacy of Ex-President K.H. Khursheed on 37th death anniversary

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) commemorated the 37th death anniversary of former President K.H. Khursheed with solemnity and reverence.

A two-day ceremony concluded on Saturday, featuring Quran Khawani and a special function at his mausoleum in Muzaffarabad.

Speakers at the event paid rich tributes to Khursheed's lifetime services to the Kashmir cause, highlighting his commitment to achieving Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

They also called for the immediate settlement of the Kashmir issue through the United Nations Security Council, emphasizing the need for a plebiscite under UN resolutions.

Khursheed, a founder leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle and former personal secretary to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was remembered for his tireless efforts to spread awareness about the Kashmir dispute. Speakers urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to continue Khursheed's mission and ideology, striving for freedom and sovereignty.

The event was attended by participants from various parts of AJK and Pakistan, who offered fateha for Khursheed's soul and other martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir. They prayed for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement and the prosperity of Pakistan.

APP/ahr/378

