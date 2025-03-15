AJK Honors Legacy Of K.H. Khursheed On 37th Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday commemorated the 37th death anniversary of its former president, K H Khursheed, with solemnity and reverence. The two-day special events concluded on Saturday, renewing the pledge to continue Khursheed's mission for the Kashmir freedom movement.
A major ceremony was held at Khursheed's mausoleum in Muzaffarabad, where Quran Khawani and a special function paid tribute to the departed Kashmiri leader. Speakers praised Khursheed's lifetime services to the Kashmir cause, highlighting his commitment to achieving the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.
Participants from across AJK and Pakistan visited the mausoleum to offer prayers and pay respects to Khursheed and other martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir. They also prayed for the success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and the prosperity of Pakistan.
In a special prayer meeting hosted by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League in Mirpur, speakers called for the immediate settlement of the Kashmir issue through the United Nations Security Council. They emphasized that the UN SC is the only authentic forum for resolving the issue, which has been delayed for far too long.
Khursheed, a founder leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle and former personal secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, spent his life fighting for Kashmiris' rights and freedom. Speakers also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to continue Khursheed's ideology and mission to achieve complete success in the freedom movement.
The anniversary events served as a reminder of the importance of perpetuating Khursheed's legacy and working towards a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue.
