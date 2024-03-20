Open Menu

AJK Honors Syed Ali Ahmed Shah: 34th Death Anniversary Commemoration

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A series of events has been finalized to commemorate the 34th death anniversary of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, the esteemed leader of the Kashmir freedom movement and former President of AJK, across Azad Jammu Kashmir State on Thursday, March 21.

Ceremonies will be held in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, among other places, to honor Shah's lifelong dedication to the Kashmir cause.

The main event will take place at Mirpur University of Science & Technology, with Quran Khawani and tributes planned.

People from various regions will visit Shah's mausoleum to offer prayers for his soul and for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Born in 1901, Shah played an active role in the freedom struggle post-retirement from the British India army, earning the title Ghazi-e-Millat for his services.

He served as President of AJK from May 1950 to September 1951.

APP/ahr/378

