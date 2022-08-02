AJK house collapsed; 11 people buried alive, 4 injured

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 02 (APP):A top-roof of house on Late Sunday collapsed after torrential rains, leaving at least 11 people killed including seven children of a same family in a remote village of Tahi, District Poonch, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

All of the ill-fated persons were laid to rest in their same ancestral village Tahi.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Kotli Amjad Ali Mughal told APP that the tragic incident happened in the area adjoining to the forward town of Tattapani after the heavy rainfall.

The DC said that one of the seriously injured rushed to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad because of critical condition.

Rest of three injured were admitted in nearest Kotli District HQ Hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Unveiling the details, Amjad Mughal said that the house reportedly belonging to Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Zohaib caved in as a result of heavy downpour that played havoc in the area, leaving ten of its occupants buried alive on the spot in the village Tahi Khakhar Paali.

Ten of the ill-fated persons who lost their lives were identified as Noureen Begam (35) wife of Muhammad Waheed, Nabia (11) and Seher (13), both daughters of Muhammad Waheed, Saeedi Begam (60), w/o Muhammad Sadiq, Waqar Begam (35) w/o Muhammad Zohaib, Ustaad (8) and Hamaad (7) both sons of Muhammad Zohaib, Zoya (13) and Adeesha (11), bother daughters of Muhammad Zohaib, Dildar Shah (2 and half years old) and Mubasher s/o Muhamamd Irshad Malik (5) r/o Jhang.

The Deputy Commissioner said that those sustained injuries in the mishap were identified as Zunair (22), Zeashan (22), Farayal (18) and Suhan (02). "All injured are being provided with Medicare at Kotli DHQ hospital", he underlined. One ill-fated kid Dildar Shah lost his life while shifting to the hospital.