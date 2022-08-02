UrduPoint.com

AJK House Collapsed; 11 People Buried Alive, 4 Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

AJK house collapsed; 11 people buried alive, 4 injured

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 02 (APP):A top-roof of house on Late Sunday collapsed after torrential rains, leaving at least 11 people killed including seven children of a same family in a remote village of Tahi, District Poonch, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

All of the ill-fated persons were laid to rest in their same ancestral village Tahi.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Kotli Amjad Ali Mughal told APP that the tragic incident happened in the area adjoining to the forward town of Tattapani after the heavy rainfall.

The DC said that one of the seriously injured rushed to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad because of critical condition.

Rest of three injured were admitted in nearest Kotli District HQ Hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Unveiling the details, Amjad Mughal said that the house reportedly belonging to Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Zohaib caved in as a result of heavy downpour that played havoc in the area, leaving ten of its occupants buried alive on the spot in the village Tahi Khakhar Paali.

Ten of the ill-fated persons who lost their lives were identified as Noureen Begam (35) wife of Muhammad Waheed, Nabia (11) and Seher (13), both daughters of Muhammad Waheed, Saeedi Begam (60), w/o Muhammad Sadiq, Waqar Begam (35) w/o Muhammad Zohaib, Ustaad (8) and Hamaad (7) both sons of Muhammad Zohaib, Zoya (13) and Adeesha (11), bother daughters of Muhammad Zohaib, Dildar Shah (2 and half years old) and Mubasher s/o Muhamamd Irshad Malik (5) r/o Jhang.

The Deputy Commissioner said that those sustained injuries in the mishap were identified as Zunair (22), Zeashan (22), Farayal (18) and Suhan (02). "All injured are being provided with Medicare at Kotli DHQ hospital", he underlined. One ill-fated kid Dildar Shah lost his life while shifting to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Wife Jammu Jhang Khakhar Same Kotli Amjad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Family All Rains

Recent Stories

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

17 minutes ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

17 minutes ago
 Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in ..

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

19 minutes ago
 PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 hour ago
 11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch vil ..

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.