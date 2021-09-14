AJK IGP expresses commitment to turn police as community friendly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) inspector general police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik has expressed firm commitment to turn his organization as community friendly through skilled development training of officers and stressed to change their public behavior and improve performance instantly.

Addressing a training workshop of police officials at training school here Tuesday, he advised the police men and officers to improve their annual credential report (ACR) in the eyes of public and restore the confidence of the people in them.

The closing ceremony of the workshop was attended by principal training school Yaseen Baig, SSP Muzaffarabad Riaz Haider Bughari and other officers while prominent psychiatrist of the city Dr.

Anum Najam graced the function as chief guest.

The training workshop was titled communication skills and stress management aiming to improve the officials required communication skills and psychological stress management skills.

The IGP while referring the life of prophet (peace be upon him) emphasized the police official to follow his teachings and build their character adopting truth and honesty in their professional and personal lives and behave with people keeping in mind these great values.

Principal training school Yaseen baig also spoke on the occasion.