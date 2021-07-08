AJK IGP gives cash awards to police officers for recovering stolen goods

The Inspector General of Police Azad Kashmir Suhail Habib Tajik has given cash awards to police officers for recovering the stolen goods from the dacoits

The dacoits involved in steeling different items from the room of Ex MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry at Kutton Resort of Neelum valley.

The DSP Neelum Sardar Zaheer and SHO Athmuqam Raja Amjad with their team after hectic efforts of investigation arrested the dacoits and recovered all the stolen items and other valuables from them.

The looted items later handed over to EX MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry who lauded the police officials for their quick and timely action and thanked the Neelum police officials.

The IGP gave cash awards to SHO Sardar Zaheer and SHO Raja Amjad whereas, SP Neelum have been awarded with letter of appreciation for having good command and control in the district.