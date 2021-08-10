AJK IGP orders to setup front desks at every police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Inspector General Police of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Suhail Habib Tajik has ordered to establish front desks for public complaints at every police station in AJK to facilitate people with easy access to register their complaints.

He directed all the SSPs and SPs of the concerned districts to register the complaints of the complainants with complete details and issued orders to compensate the genuine complaints in the nick of time.

As per the directives of IGP, the SSPs and SPs would have to register the complaints of the victims from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM every day and SHOs of the concerned police stations following the directives will do the same from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM to facilitate the citizen accordingly.