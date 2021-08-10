UrduPoint.com

AJK IGP Takes Notice Of Student's Harassment

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

The Inspector General of Police of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Suhail Habib Tajik has taken serious notice of Bagh Women University student's harassment on Tuesday

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Suhail Habib Tajik has taken serious notice of Bagh Women University student's harassment on Tuesday.

The accused constable has been arrested and case has been registered against him in city police station Bagh and departmental investigation also has been lodged in this regard.

The IGP Suhail Habib has expressed his determination that police department of AJK would be made clean from criminal minded police staff in order to safeguard the honor of common people and develop confidence of the citizens towards police department.

