AJK ILR Department fixes Dec 15, for filing tax returns

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Govt. of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has fixed December 15 as the last date to receive the applications from the tax payers seeking extension in submitting their tax returns for the current year of 2020, official sources said.

Disclosing this Commissioner AJK Inland Revenue Department / the Head of the Department Sardar Zaffar Mahmud Khan told media here on Friday that the tax payers seeking extension in submitting their tax returns for the tax year 2020, could submit their applications to the concerned offices of the Inland Revenue Department across Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 12.00 [night] of December 15, 2020. He added that the authorities will make the extension after reviewing the applications under the prevalent rules ad regulations.

The Commissioner AJK ILR Department categorically made it clear their would be in further extension in date for filing the applications for submitting their tax returns for the ongoing tax yearof 2020.

Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan stated that Special Help Desk have been established I all the concerned offices of the Inland Revenue Department throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir which would also be opened on Saturday and Sunday for the facility and guidance of the masses, he added.

The AJK ILR Department said that special directives have also been issued to the department on the advice of the Chairman AJK Central board of Revenue and the Secretariat Inland Revenue Department of the State Government Zaffar Mahmud underlined that all the tax payers are informed to submit their applications for extension in the date for submission of their tax returns by the above last date of December 15, this year, to avert the penalty / fine in case of failure in filing their applications, he added.

The tax payers shall have to enter their full name, CNIC or National Tax Number [NTN] in their applications for extension in the period for filing their tax returns, the AJK Commissioner ILRD concluded.